Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet with participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Khizi [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

As part of their visit to the Khizi region, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and the President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, have visited the Dadasov family, residents of the Altiagaj settlement, who are participants in the "Young Beekeeper" project, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, a sincere conversation was held with the family members, and their experiences gained within the project and future plans were closely discussed. The family expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative to implement this project as well as for the personal visit by Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.

The main goal of the "Young Beekeeper" project is to increase the interest of young families in the regions in beekeeping, support their employment, and promote ecologically sustainable small family businesses.

It should be noted that Adigozal Safarov, the father of project participant Sevinj Dadasova, met with the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1994 and, with his support, was sent by the Azerbaijan Farmers' Union to the U.S. state of Iowa for an agricultural and farming experience exchange program.