Sunday June 22 2025

IMF sounds alarm on Eurozone’s long-term fragility [ANALYSIS]

22 June 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The IMF’s report confirms that the Eurozone’s modest growth — projected to hover at just 0.8% in 2025 before rising to a still-underwhelming 1.2% in 2026 — is not merely cyclical. It is symptomatic of a region struggling with long-term demographic and productivity challenges. An aging population, sluggish innovation in key sectors, and an increasingly volatile external environment are ...

