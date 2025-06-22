IMF sounds alarm on Eurozone’s long-term fragility [ANALYSIS]

22 June 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The IMF’s report confirms that the Eurozone’s modest growth — projected to hover at just 0.8% in 2025 before rising to a still-underwhelming 1.2% in 2026 — is not merely cyclical. It is symptomatic of a region struggling with long-term demographic and productivity challenges. An aging population, sluggish innovation in key sectors, and an increasingly volatile external environment are ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!