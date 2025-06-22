Azerbaijani FM reaffirms support for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue

22 June 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in and delivered a speech at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, held within the framework of the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Minister Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in line with the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized the importance of fully respecting international humanitarian law, protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of the population, and preserving the region’s demographic structure.

Minister Bayramov praised the OIC, and particularly the Contact Group, for its continued attention to the issue, highlighting Azerbaijan’s appreciation for these efforts.

He underscored the significance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for ensuring overall peace and stability in South Asia. Bayramov also expressed concern over recent tensions in the region.

Welcoming the ceasefire agreement announced between India and Pakistan on May 10, 2025, the minister expressed hope that this development would lay the groundwork for sustained dialogue and long-term normalization of relations between the two countries.