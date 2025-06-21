24M introduces groundbreaking EV Battery offering 1000-mile range and ultra-fast charging

21 June 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

24M Technologies, a U.S.-based battery company, has announced the development of a next-generation electrolyte that could significantly improve the range and charging speed of electric vehicles (EVs), while maintaining reliable performance even in extreme temperatures, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The company unveiled “Eternalyte,” an advanced electrolyte that it claims delivers a breakthrough increase in ionic conductivity — the critical factor that determines how quickly a battery charges and discharges.

According to 24M, this innovation could enable future lithium metal batteries to achieve driving ranges of over 1,000 miles and add 190 miles of charge in under four minutes.

Unlike some cutting-edge battery technologies that require costly overhauls of charging infrastructure, 24M asserts that Eternalyte allows ultra-fast charging using existing setups, eliminating the need for expensive megawatt charging stations.

The electrolyte also addresses one of the biggest challenges for EV owners: performance in extreme cold. Test data shared by 24M indicates that batteries using Eternalyte retain full capacity at 0°C and maintain more than 80% capacity even at -40°C, effectively tackling the winter range losses that many current EVs suffer from.

Eternalyte is compatible with a variety of battery chemistries — including lithium metal, silicon, and graphite-based cells — and can be seamlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes. This compatibility helps reduce adoption costs for battery producers and automakers, accelerating its potential rollout.

Although 24M Technologies has largely operated quietly until now, it is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation EV battery development, promising a game-changing technology that does not require widespread infrastructure changes.

While the company has yet to reveal full technical specifications, it emphasizes that Eternalyte is designed not only to enhance today’s electric vehicles but also to meet the demanding battery needs of the next decade.

This development comes at a crucial time as the EV market accelerates globally, with automakers racing to improve battery performance, charging speed, and range — key factors that influence consumer adoption. If Eternalyte delivers on its promises, it could help remove significant barriers for EV drivers, such as “range anxiety” and slow charging times.

Moreover, the electrolyte’s ability to function efficiently in subzero temperatures could be a game changer for colder regions, expanding the appeal of EVs in markets like northern Europe, Canada, and parts of the U.S.

The compatibility with existing manufacturing lines could also mean faster commercialization, giving 24M an edge in a fiercely competitive battery landscape dominated by giants like CATL, Panasonic, and LG Energy Solution.

In the broader context, breakthroughs like Eternalyte represent critical steps toward the electrification of transportation and the global transition to clean energy, underscoring the importance of materials science innovations in the race to combat climate change.