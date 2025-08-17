Kəpəz bolsters squad with Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov

17 August 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Kəpəz continues to strengthen its squad for the new season, signing Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov.

According to the club’s press service, 21-year-old Raúl plays as a defender, while 20-year-old Elcan is a midfielder. Both players have joined the “yellow-blues” on loan until the end of the season.

In addition, the Ganja-based club has renewed contracts with three other players: Farid Kalantarov and Arzu Atakishiyev have signed two-year deals, while Elgun Bayramov has extended his stay for one year.