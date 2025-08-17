Kəpəz bolsters squad with Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov
Kəpəz continues to strengthen its squad for the new season, signing Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov.
According to the club’s press service, 21-year-old Raúl plays as a defender, while 20-year-old Elcan is a midfielder. Both players have joined the “yellow-blues” on loan until the end of the season.
In addition, the Ganja-based club has renewed contracts with three other players: Farid Kalantarov and Arzu Atakishiyev have signed two-year deals, while Elgun Bayramov has extended his stay for one year.
