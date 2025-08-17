EU’s Kallas urges pressure on Russia to enter serious negotiations

17 August 2025 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Kallas shared her conclusions on the social media platform “X” following the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Alaska.

According to Azernews, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, has stated that Russia has no intention of ending the war in the near future.

“President Trump’s determination to achieve a peace agreement is extremely important. The EU and our European partners worked on coordination with the U.S. President ahead of the Alaska meeting. However, the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon,” she wrote.

According to her, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to drag out the negotiations in the hope of escaping accountability: “He left Anchorage without taking any commitments to stop the killings.”

Kallas also stressed that the United States has the power to compel Russia into serious negotiations, adding that the EU will continue to cooperate with Ukraine and the U.S. to ensure that Russia’s actions do not succeed and that any peace achieved will be sustainable.