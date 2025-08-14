Hot air balloon crash in Netherlands kills one, injures at least five

14 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

A hot air balloon crash in the Friesland region of the Netherlands has claimed one life and left at least five others injured, Azernews reports via Bild.

The balloon carried 34 people when the pilot attempted to land on a grassy area. However, sudden changes in weather conditions caused a strong gust of wind to push the balloon forward, leading to a crash.

"The hot air balloon came down quickly around 9 p.m. and hit the ground hard", Friesland authorities said, adding that the police had launched an investigation into the accident.

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association said in local media reports that a sudden gust of wind had caused the balloon to strike the ground forcefully, making the basket bounce and leading to five people falling out.