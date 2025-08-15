President Ilham Aliyev notes dynamic progress in Azerbaijan–Congo ties
It is gratifying to note that relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo are developing along an upward trajectory and are being enriched with new content. Your two visits to our country last year gave significant impetus to the expansion of our cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, Azernews reports.
"The friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and the Congo have created a favorable basis and opportunities for the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan–Congo relations and to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally," President Ilham Aliyev said.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!