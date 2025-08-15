Maestro Ayyub Guliyev shines at Germany’s Immling Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

15 August 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 29th Immling International Opera Festival, one of Bavaria's most prestigious cultural events, has concluded with a spectacular gala concert that left the audience captivated and applauding throughout, Azernews reports.

Held under the theme "Grande Finale," the closing event brought together exceptional talents from around the globe, creating an unforgettable musical celebration.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of the Immling Opera Festival orchestra and choir, conducted by maestros from Germany, Georgia, China, and South Africa.

Among the standout participants was Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, laureate of international competitions, and principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Ayyub Guliyev, whose appearance once again affirmed Azerbaijan’s growing stature on the international classical music scene.

This was Ayyub Guliyev's fifth invitation to the Immling Festival, highlighting both his exceptional talent and the lasting impact he has made on audiences across Europe.

In his previous appearances, Guliyev brought the masterpieces of legendary Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, and maestro Niyazi to life with German orchestras, earning both critical and public acclaim.

This year's program was no less ambitious or dazzling. Together with Guliyev, opera singers from Italy, Spain, Mexico, Georgia, Bulgaria, Lebanon, China, Egypt, and Latvia delivered a rich and diverse repertoire.

The nearly four-hour concert featured emotionally charged arias, duets, scenes, and overtures from the works of iconic composers including Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Pietro Mascagni, Gioachino Rossini, Georges Bizet, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Franz Suppé, Franz Lehár, and others.

The audience responded with enthusiastic and sustained applause after each performance.

The evening culminated in a show-stopping finale as Ayyub Guliyev returned to the stage, joined by all participating soloists, to perform the lively and beloved "Libiamo" from Verdi's "La Traviata".

This collaborative performance brought the evening to a joyous close, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

Festival director Ludwig Baumann and artistic director Cornelia von Kerssenbrock expressed their deep appreciation to all the international artists, emphasizing the role of cultural exchange in fostering unity and artistic excellence.

Running since June 21, this year's Immling Festival featured full-scale productions of Bizet's "Carmen", Mozart's "The Magic Flute", Verdi's "La Forza del Destino", and Puccini's "Manon Lescaut", along with the premieres of vibrant new concert programs such as "O Sole Mio" and "Concierto de Aranjuez".

Azerbaijan's participation in the festival not only delighted audiences but also showcased the country's rich operatic tradition and artistic talent on one of Europe's most esteemed stages.