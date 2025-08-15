Forcibly displaced survivors and relatives of victims of Armenian attacks testify in court [PHOTOS]

15 August 2025 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

A public court hearing continued on August 15 regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors defending the state’s accusations, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the trial for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Victim Lala Ismayilova stated that she was forcibly expelled from the Zangilan district during the attacks of Armenian armed forces. In response to questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Ismayilova further claimed that her brother, a police officer at the time, had been killed along with other 6 fellow police officers, adding that their remains are still missing.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Bikakhanim Guliyeva noted that her four-room house in the Orta Yemazli village was burned down by Armenian armed forces during the occupation in 1993. She stated that her brother Ilham Imamgulu oglu Guliyev, another former police officer, had also been murdered along with the L. Ismayilova’s brother.

Responding to the questions from the defendant, Guliyeva noted that during the attack on the village the fire was opened from the direction of the Armenian Gafan district.

In his testimony, victim Idris Mirzaliyev said he was forcibly expelled from the Zangilan district. Responding to the questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department for the defense of state accusations at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the victim stated he was involved in preventing the attacks from Armenian armed forces, and was wounded during the battles in the Zangilan and Tartar districts.

Victim Khavar Shukurova mentioned that she was forcibly displaced as a result of the occupation of the Havali village of Zangilan district by the Armenian militants in October 1993.

Victim Malayka Huseynova noted that she, along with her family members fled her home in the Sharikan village of the Zangilan district on December 10, 1992, due to the Armenian armed forces attacks, adding that the village was occupied by Armenians, while they were resettled in the other part of the district. According to her, during the occupation of the district in October 1993, she, together with the family members, was rescued, while swimming across the Araz River, with her brother went missing during the battles against Armenians.

Another victim Ulkar Isgandarova said she became an IDP, while fleeing the Zangilan district on October 29, 1993.

In his testimony, victim Ramal Mammadov noted that he was wounded by Armenian armed forces’ artillery fire in Murovdagh during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

Another victim Tamila Suleymanova emphasized that she had to flee her home due to the occupation of the Vejnali village f the Zangilan district on October 30, 1993. The victim added that she, along with other refugees was rescued, while swimming across the Araz River.

Victim Nazila Huseynova claimed that she became IDP, while fleeing the Garakhanbayli village of the Fuzuli district, during the Armenian attacks on August 23, 1993.

Victim Vafali Gadirov said that during military service, he got a gunshot wound as a result of the Armenian provocation on February 2, 2017, adding that he is still suffering health problems as a consequence of his injury.

In response to questions from Tugay Rahimli, an assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, victim Alamdar Madatov stated that he, along with the seven family members, became an IDP, while fleeing the Zangilan district in 1993.

While responding the questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Kamala Yusifova noted that she was forcibly displaced, along with her family members, from the Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district in 1993. She further stated that after the liberation of the district, her son, while on a military service, was injured in a landmine blast, resulting in an amputation of his leg.

In his testimony, victim Jeyhun Guliyev said he was forcibly expelled from the Zagilan district in 1993. Answering the questions from defendant David Babayan, the victim mentioned that he and other refugees were rescued, while crossing the Araz River, due to the blockade of other escape routes by the Armenian armed forces.

Victim Ibadat Suleymanov said that he and his nine family members had to flee the Zangilan district due to the Armenian attacks on October 30, 1993.

Victim Isgandar Isgandarov stated that he became an IDP, while fleeing the Shafibayli village of the Zangilan district in October 1993.

Victim Zulfu Hasanguliyev noted that he became an IDP, while fleeing Zangilan, also having been involved in the defense of the district. He further stated that the Armenians had shown no mercy to civilians, including women and elderly.

Victim Nabi Naghiyev said he was forcibly displaced from the Bartaz village of Zangilan district, adding that his brother was martyred at the time.

Khanoghlan Suleymanov mentioned that he was forcibly displaced from Zangilan district, and that his brother's minor son, Sadig Suleymanov (on August 22, 1992) and his brother Balogh Suleymanov (on October 25, 1993) were killed due to the attacks by Armenian armed forces.

Eldar Novruzov emphasized that in September 1992, a mortar shell fired by Armenian armed forces hit the house he lived in in the village of Malatkeshin in the Zangilan district, adding that the village was later occupied.

Vidadi Orujov stated that he was forcibly displaced from the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district. “During the occupation, their houses were looted, the village cemetery was utterly destroyed, with nothing left but barren ground.

Rasim Jamalov, Raji Ismayilov, Barat Khanlarov, Ashraf Ibadov said that they also participated in the battles against Armenian armed forces, adding that they were forcibly displaced from Zangilan.

Abish Maharramov, Mahir Khalilov, and Habil Nuriyev stated that they were expelled from their houses due to the attacks by Armenian armed forces, and escaped by crossing the Araz River.

Rovshan Abdullayev mentioned that he was captured by Armenian armed forces in 1993. He was held in captivity for 35 months. In captivity he and other Azerbaijanis were subjected to torture, including electric shocks. They were forced into illegal labor. During captivity, they were held in Shusha for two years and eight months. They were handed over to Azerbaijan on May 10, 1996.

Elbrus Hajiyev, Elbrus Abbasov and Adil Guluyev stated that they were expelled from their houses in May 1992 when the Armenian armed forces occupied the Lachin district. A. Guluyev also added that he was involved in the battles to defend the territories.

In his testimony, Soltan Mammadov mentioned that due to the attacks of Armenian armed forces in August 1993, he was forcibly displaced from the village of Garvand in the Fuzuli district where he resided. He said his relatives were martyred during the attacks.

Vagif Huseynov stated that he was forcibly displaced from the village of Merdinli in the Fuzuli district.

In his testimony, Anar Mammadov emphasized that on September 1, 2015, while on military service, he was wounded by a mine planted by Armenian armed forces, which resulted in the loss of his left arm.

Samad Ahmadov mentioned that he was wounded in the Fuzuli district during battles against the Armenian armed forces.

The victims also answered questions from the accused, including Davit Ishkhanyan, the defendants' attorneys, and their representatives.

The trial will continue on August 18.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.