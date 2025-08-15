Iran welcomes regional peace efforts amid Caucasus developments

15 August 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iran supports any initiative or agreement aimed at reducing tensions and fostering friendly, sincere relations among South Caucasus countries and their neighbors, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kyrgyzstan today, Azernews reports.

Aref emphasized that, from Iran's perspective, all countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia are capable of coexisting in an environment of peace and stability.

The statement comes in the wake of a major diplomatic development on August 8, when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration in Washington, marking a significant step toward resolving long-standing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As part of the same event, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed a draft agreement titled “Treaty on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

Additionally, both foreign ministers signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, calling for the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, including the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict, as well as the High-Level Planning Group, signaling a historic turning point in efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.