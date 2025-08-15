National wrestlers tipped among top favorites for World Championship

15 August 2025 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

The official website of the United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced the favorites for the upcoming U-20 World Wrestling Championship for youth, which will start on August 17 in Samokov, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers are also included on the list. Among the favorites for the gold medal in the senior men's freestyle category is bronze medalist of the European Championship Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), alongside Ladrion Lockett (USA), Ismayil Khaniev (UWW), and Manuel Waqin (Germany).

In the 92 kg weight class, last year's world championship bronze medalist Anar Jafarli will face strong competition, including Kazakh wrestler Kamil Kurugliyev.

In the heavyweight division, 17-year-old world champion Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will compete for the title.

His main rivals include Inal Gagloyev (UWW), Koul Mirasola (USA), and Edige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan).

European youth champion Vasif Bagirov (57 kg) could face wrestlers like Nika Zangaladze (Georgia) and Arshia Haddadi (Iran).

In the women's category, undefeated in 2024, Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) will face strong competition from Japanese favorite Sakura Onishi.

In the 62 kg division, Ruzanna Mammadova will battle for medals against Anjli (India) and Annika Fiennes (Canada).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Turan Dashdemirov (55 kg) aims to avenge his loss against Ivan Solomin (UWW).

His rivals also include Koba Karumidze (Georgia). Ayhan Javadov (60 kg) and Davud Mammadov (77 kg) will also compete for medals.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan.

The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.