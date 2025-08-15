Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss scientific and cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

15 August 2025 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev has met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, and the Head of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) of Pakistan, Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan scientific and cultural relations, as well as opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, education, and culture.

Elchin Babayev provided detailed information to the guests about the existing cooperation between BSU and Pakistani higher education institutions, including the teaching of the Urdu language at the university's Faculty of Oriental Studies.

The rector noted that in March 2025, within the framework of a business visit to Pakistan, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between BSU and NUST.

He also emphasized that mutual visits and joint work on specific projects in the near future will contribute to strengthening the ties between the two universities.

The Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin stated that Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations are based on friendship and brotherhood, and that expanding cooperation in the fields of science and education will further strengthen these ties.

Ashfaque Hasan Khan provided extensive information about NUST University, noting that it is one of Pakistan's most prestigious higher education institutions, possessing a strong scientific foundation in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, aerospace sciences, energy technologies, and information technologies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of science, education, and culture.