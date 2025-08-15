IDP recalls Armenian attacks: My brother was killed and his remains are still missing

15 August 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On August 15, Lala Ismayilova, an internally displaced person (IDP) from the Zangilan region, testified at the Baku Military Court about the consequences of the Armenian armed forces’ attacks, Azernews reports.

L. Ismayilova stated, “My brother was a police officer and was killed by the Armenian armed forces along with six other police officers. Their remains have not been found yet.”

Another victim, Bikekhanim Guliyeva, said, “My four-room house was burned down when the Orta Yemezli village where I lived was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993.” She added, “One of the police officers who was killed along with L. Ismayilova's brother, Ilham Imamgulu oglu Guliyev, is my brother.”

In response to questions from the lawyer of the accused, Bako Sahakyan, B. Guliyeva stated, “During the attack on the village, shots were fired from the direction of the Gafan region of Armenia.”

It should be noted that as a result of Armenia's military aggression, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes continues.