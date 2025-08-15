President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Congo

15 August 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Congo.

It is gratifying to note that relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo are developing along an upward trajectory and are being enriched with new content. Your two visits to our country last year gave significant impetus to the expansion of our cooperation.

The friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and the Congo have created a favorable basis and opportunities for the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan–Congo relations and to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your work, and I wish the people of the Congo lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.