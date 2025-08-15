Privatization revenues drop 14.6% in first seven Months

15 August 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

From January to July this year, revenues from the privatization of state property through the State Service for Property Issues (SSPI) under the Ministry of Economy reached ₼86 million ($49 million), Azernews reports, citing the Service.

This represents a 14.6% decline compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the government conducted 26 auctions, down 25.7% from a year earlier. At these auctions, shares of four joint-stock companies were sold (20% fewer than the previous year), one small state enterprise (six times less), and 500 vehicles (7.5% more) were privatized.