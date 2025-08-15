Data on Garabagh and East Zangazur retail trade offers window into reconstruction success

15 August 2025 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery is increasingly measurable not only in infrastructure projects and restored transportation links but also in the subtle yet telling pulse of everyday commerce. The recently released statistics on retail trade in the liberated territories reveal a narrative of resilience, optimism, and economic recalibration that deserves both attention and analysis. In 2024, the retail turnover across the Garabagh economic region surpassed ₼1.55 billion ($0.91 billion) —a notable increase of 8.6 percent compared to the previous year. When viewed through a slightly longer lens, the region has witnessed...

