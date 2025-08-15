WhatsApp condemns Russia’s move to restrict voice calls for users

15 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

WhatsApp on Thursday condemned Russia’s decision to partially restrict voice calling on the platform, calling it an attack on secure communication and digital privacy, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

“WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and resists government efforts to undermine the right to secure communication — which is exactly why Russia is attempting to block it for over 100 million of its citizens,” the company stated.

The move comes after Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, accused WhatsApp and Telegram of being widely used for fraudulent schemes and for recruiting Russian citizens into sabotage and terrorist activities. According to the agency, the restrictions were implemented in response to requests from domestic law enforcement and complaints from the public.