Azernews.Az

Friday August 15 2025

Mass harvest of cereals and leguminous crops nears completion in Azerbaijan

15 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Mass harvest of cereals and leguminous crops nears completion in Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The mass harvest of cereals and leguminous crops in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more