Azerbaijan expands land leasing program for resettled villages in Khojaly

15 August 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that applications are still being accepted for the allocation of agricultural land to residents preparing to relocate to the villages of Xanyurdu and Ballıca in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information, residents who are part of the resettlement process can submit applications through the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) at (http://www.eagro.az). The application window remains open from August 15 until the end of the day on September 15.

The land allocation is being carried out in accordance with Article 4.1 of Presidential Decree No. 236, dated November 27, 2024, and Decision No. 544 of the Cabinet of Ministers, dated December 26, 2024, which outline the “Rules for Leasing Agricultural Land in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan to Village and Settlement Residents Under Preferential Terms.”

The available lands are located around the two villages, are irrigated, and have been prepared for cultivation. Each parcel of land will be at least 5 hectares in size. Residents will be able to cultivate a wide range of annual and perennial crops, including:

Fruits: Apples, pears, cherries, walnuts, peaches, nectarines, apricots, chestnuts, persimmons, strawberries, currants, raspberries

Vegetables: Tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, beans, beets, carrots, cabbage

Grains & Legumes: Soybeans, peas, lentils, potatoes, wheat, barley, corn (for grain and silage)

Others: Grapes (table and wine varieties), tobacco, sugar beets, alfalfa, hay, and various grass mixtures

All agricultural plots must be equipped with modern irrigation systems, such as drip or sprinkler irrigation.

To apply for land use under preferential leasing terms, eligible residents must follow these steps:

1. Register on EKTIS to automatically create a digital farmer’s cabinet.

2. In the “My Applications” section of the cabinet, choose “Land Lease Application” and select either “Xanyurdu” or “Ballıca” to fill out the form.

3. Regardless of official ID registration, applicants must confirm their actual residence in Xanyurdu or Ballıca via the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ “e-Police” app.

Once the registration period ends, applicants will be invited to sign lease agreements, attend training sessions, and be introduced to their allocated land plots.

The lease period is 2 years for annual crops and alfalfa, and 5 years for perennial crops, with the possibility of extension based on performance and land use results.

It is worth noting that the process of allocating agricultural lands in liberated territories began with the village of Aghali, serving as the pilot location.