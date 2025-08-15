Azerbaijan sends new humanitarian aid shipment of electrical equipment to Ukraine

15 August 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has dispatched the next part of its humanitarian cargo containing electrical equipment to Ukraine from the Sumgait Technologies Park, continuing its support for regions affected by the ongoing conflict, Azernews reports.

The shipment is being organized under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, with the Ministry of Energy coordinating the aid.

The latest delivery includes approximately 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, 25 generators, and seven transformer sets. The first batch, sent earlier in a convoy of 10 trucks, was intended to assist in restoring stable electricity supply to Ukrainian regions impacted by the war. This second shipment, valued at around $2 million, will be sent in the coming days in response to appeals from Ukrainian authorities.

Azerbaijan has a history of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the field of electricity supply. Amid the ongoing conflict, the total value of Azerbaijan’s aid for recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine has now surpassed $44 million.