Trump offcially renews Section 907 waiver to support Azerbaijan’s security and counterterrorism [PHOTO]

15 August 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The official US government journal, the Federal Register, has published a memorandum by President Donald Trump suspending the enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which restricts US aid to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In the memorandum addressed to the Secretary of State, President Trump emphasized that the extension is justified under US law.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America… I hereby determine and certify that extending the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan: is necessary to support United States efforts to counter international terrorism; is necessary to support the operational readiness of United States Armed Forces or coalition partners to counter international terrorism; is important to Azerbaijan's border security; and will not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan or be used for offensive purposes against Armenia. Accordingly, I hereby extend the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act,” the document reads.

The memorandum instructs the Secretary of State to publish this determination in the Federal Register and provide it, along with the Memorandum of Justification, to the relevant congressional committees.

President Trump signed the document on August 8, during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington.

Section 907, adopted by the US Congress in 1992, had banned direct government aid to Azerbaijan, citing an alleged blockade against Armenia while Armenian forces occupied Azerbaijani territories.