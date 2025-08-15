EU monitoring mission in Armenia to remain active, mandate discussions ongoing

15 August 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will continue operating, with potential adjustments to its mandate to be discussed between Yerevan and Brussels, according to EU foreign policy representative Anita Hipper, Azernews reports via local media.

"The mission's mandate includes monitoring the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and providing information on the ground," Hipper stated.

She emphasized that the European Union welcomed the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and urged both parties to move quickly toward formalizing the deal.

“We call on the sides to sign and ratify it soon,” she said, noting that the EU sees the agreement as a crucial step toward long-term stability in the South Caucasus.