Russia signals support for Armenia’s stance on “TRIPP” project

15 August 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has stated that Moscow will back Armenia if it deems the creation of the “TRIPP” project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) necessary, Azernews reports via TASS.

“We are considering the well-known issue in this regard. Armenia is our strategic ally, and if Armenia believes that this is beneficial for them, of course, we also support Armenia,” Overchuk said.

The Russian official is scheduled to visit Yerevan next week, where discussions are expected to include Armenia’s role and ongoing activities within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Trump Corridor (officially named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, or TRIPP; previously referred to as the Zangezur Corridor) refers to a newly established strategic transport corridor through Armenia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Signed on August 8, 2025, this corridor is a key component of the agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two nations.