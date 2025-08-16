World Health Organization chief sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

16 August 2025 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Your Excellency,

I have the honour to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the recent agreement reached between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The courage to prioritize peace over discord is commendable and highly demonstrates your dedication to the prosperity and stability of the region. This significant milestone not only marks a pivotal step toward normalizing relations but also holds the promise of a more stable and harmonious region, paving the way for peace in the world.

Your commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, despite the challenges, is a testament to your remarkable leadership. This agreement not only brings hope to the citizens of both nations but also sets a positive example for conflict resolution on the global stage.

This agreement is likely lead to fruitful cooperation in addressing important issues that affect the well-being of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I believe that strengthening partnerships with the World Health Organization (WHO) can enhance Azerbaijan's leadership role in global health. Collaborative efforts focusing on shared health challenges such as infectious diseases, maternal and child health, and noncommunicable diseases can yield positive outcomes not only for Azerbaijan but also for the broader international community.

Once again, I extend my congratulations on this remarkable achievement. I wish you continued success as you navigate the path toward peace and stability, and I look forward to closely working with you in the pursuit of improving global health.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter reads.