Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers hold phone conversation

16 August 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On August 16, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Andriy Sybiha, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information, Minister Sybiha congratulated Azerbaijan on the outcomes of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the United States and the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the U.S. He also expressed support for the progress made in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed current issues related to the partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, including cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian fields. Both sides emphasized the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in further strengthening bilateral ties.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also thanked Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian assistance, particularly support for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in conflict-affected regions of Ukraine.

Minister Sybiha also provided an update on the ongoing negotiation process surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.