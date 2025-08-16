President Trump reluctant to consider new sanctions against Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump is currently taking a cautious stance on imposing new sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The U.S. leader made these remarks in an interview with Fox News, speaking about the outcomes of his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I don’t think it’s necessary to consider that at this moment, based on what’s happening today," Trump said. He added, "You know, I think the meeting went very well."
However, Trump did not rule out the possibility of sanctions being reconsidered in the future. "Maybe in two or three weeks, or sometime around then, I might have to think about it. But right now, I don’t see the need," he stated.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!