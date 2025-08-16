Azerbaijan men's volleyball team to face Austria in Euro Qualifier today
The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team will play its next match in the European Championship qualifiers today, Azernews reports.
The team, led by head coach Farid Jalalov, will host Austria in Baku.
The match will take place at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time.
It’s worth noting that Azerbaijan has lost all three of its previous matches in the qualifiers — two against Belgium and one against Austria, all by a score of 0–3.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!