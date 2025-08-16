Goldman Sachs forecasts Fed rate reductions: What it means for Azerbaijan’s economy [ANALYSIS]

16 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The recent projections from Goldman Sachs indicating that the U.S. Federal Reserve may lower interest rates three times in 2025 and twice in 2026 have sparked intense discussion among global economists and investors. With expectations of a 25-basis-point reduction each time, the current U.S. benchmark interest rates, hovering between 4.25% and 4.50%, are anticipated to gradually fall to a range of 3% to 3.25%.While these monetary adjustments are primarily intended to stimulate the U.S. economy amid a slowing consumer price index, their ripple effects are bound to be felt far beyond American borders. For Azerbaijan, these developments represent both a challenge and a strategic opportunity, potentially reshaping investment flows, credit costs, and the broader economic landscape.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.