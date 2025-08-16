Earthquake recorded in Tovuz district
An earthquake has been recorded in the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center.
The tremor occurred 45 kilometers northwest of the Gadabay seismic station and was felt in Tovuz and nearby areas. It had a magnitude of 4 at the epicenter and was felt at a magnitude of 3 in surrounding regions.
The earthquake struck at 08:31 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties as of now.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!