Earthquake recorded in Tovuz district

16 August 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake has been recorded in the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The tremor occurred 45 kilometers northwest of the Gadabay seismic station and was felt in Tovuz and nearby areas. It had a magnitude of 4 at the epicenter and was felt at a magnitude of 3 in surrounding regions.

The earthquake struck at 08:31 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties as of now.