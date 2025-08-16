Zelensky to meet with Donald Trump in Washington to discuss path to peace

16 August 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he will meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss efforts to end the war and restore peace.

Azernews reports, Zelensky shared the news on his official page on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington to discuss in detail how to end the killings and the war. I’m grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky wrote.

He also mentioned his recent phone conversation with Trump:

“We began one-on-one discussions before inviting European leaders to join. The call lasted over an hour and a half, including about an hour of direct conversation between me and President Trump.”

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to work intensively toward achieving peace:

“President Trump shared key points of his recent meeting with the Russian leader. The United States’ influence is crucial to shaping the outcome of this situation.”

He also voiced support for Trump’s proposal to hold a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia:

“Ukraine supports President Trump’s initiative to hold a three-way summit. We believe that the most important issues can and should be discussed directly at the level of national leaders — and the trilateral format is well suited for that,” Zelensky added.