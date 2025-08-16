European leaders draft joint statement following Trump-Putin talks in Alaska
European leaders have prepared a joint statement following discussions on the outcome of the recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Azernews reports, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared the news via his official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
"European leaders have concluded their discussions on the outcome of the Alaska meeting, based on the information provided by U.S. President Donald Trump. Together with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy—as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—we have prepared a joint statement," Tusk wrote.
However, he did not disclose the contents of the statement or the specific issues addressed in it.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!