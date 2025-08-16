Azernews.Az

Construction materials sector contracts in Azerbaijan amid production declines

16 August 2025
Construction materials sector contracts in Azerbaijan amid production declines

In January–July 2025, the total value of construction material production in Azerbaijan amounted to 782.9 million manats.

