National Library marks Ilgar Fahmi’s 50th anniversary with special exhibition
The National Library of Azerbaijan has launched a special exhibition to mark the 50th birthday of renowned poet, writer, and screenwriter Ilgar Fahmi.
The exhibition, titled “Writer-Poet Ilgar Fahmi”, brings together a wide collection of his creative works, ranging from short stories, novellas, novels, and poetry to screenplays, teleplays, and essays. Visitors can also explore his translations, editorial contributions, and books where he acted as a consultant or provided prefaces.
In addition, the display includes studies on Fahmi’s literary career, as well as articles published about him in the press, offering a comprehensive look at his multifaceted contribution to Azerbaijani literature and cinema.
