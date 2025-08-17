South Korea and India deepen strategic ties in high-level talks
In a move to bolster bilateral relations, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a high-level meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday.
Azernews reports, the two diplomats engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation across key strategic sectors. According to a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry, the dialogue focused on economic security, supply chain resilience, cutting-edge technologies, and defense collaboration.
Following the meeting, Minister Jaishankar described the talks as “productive,” highlighting the broad scope of issues addressed — from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to clean energy and defense innovation.
“We explored new areas of synergy and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing a future-oriented partnership,” Jaishankar said on social media platform X.
The visit reflects growing momentum in India–South Korea relations, with both countries seeking to diversify economic partnerships and enhance strategic autonomy amid shifting global dynamics.
