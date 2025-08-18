Special flight ends in tragedy: two dead in Akmola plane accident

18 August 2025 01:42 (UTC+04:00)

A light-engine plane crashed in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan, killing the pilot and passenger. This was announced on August 17 by the Accident Investigation Department of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic.

"An accident occurred in the Akmola region with an Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 light-engine aircraft while flying a general aviation flight," the Zakon.kz portal reports the text of the agency's statement.

It is noted that, according to the rules for the investigation of aviation accidents, a commission has been established.

"Two people were killed — the pilot and the passenger. The causes of the crash are being established," the press service of the Police Department of Transport of Kazakhstan told the publication.

