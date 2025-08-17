Starlink surges past 6 million users as advanced features improve performance

17 August 2025 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

In areas where traditional broadband is unreliable or unavailable, satellite internet services such as Starlink have become a vital alternative. The network has grown rapidly, expanding from around half a million users at launch to more than six million subscribers worldwide — bringing reliable connectivity to more people than ever before.

One of Starlink’s biggest appeals is its straightforward setup, but advanced users can squeeze even more performance from the system by enabling Bypass Mode. This feature disables Starlink’s built-in router and Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect a third-party router directly. Starlink then focuses solely on delivering the internet connection, while your own router manages everything else.

For larger homes, mesh Wi-Fi setups, or users who need advanced features such as VPNs, stronger coverage, or faster speeds, this can make a noticeable difference.

Bypass Mode also solves a common networking headache: double NAT (Network Address Translation). Normally, both the Starlink router and your personal router attempt to manage NAT, which can cause issues with online gaming, video calls, or VPNs. With Bypass Mode enabled, your own router takes full control of NAT, ensuring smoother, more reliable connections.

Another benefit: your network remains stable during Starlink firmware updates, so you won’t be abruptly disconnected mid-meeting or during a download if Starlink reboots its router.

The best part is that enabling Bypass Mode is quick and easy — here’s how to do it.