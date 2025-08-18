Zelensky, Trump to hold one-on-one meeting in Washington

18 August 2025 01:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has departed for the United States to meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Azernews reports that this was reported by Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.

He noted that on August 18, Zelensky will first hold one-on-one talks with Trump, after which representatives from the EU and NATO will join them. They are expected to participate in a joint working lunch and discuss a comprehensive resolution of the conflict.