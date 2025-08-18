Zelensky, Trump to hold one-on-one meeting in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has departed for the United States to meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.
Azernews reports that this was reported by Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.
He noted that on August 18, Zelensky will first hold one-on-one talks with Trump, after which representatives from the EU and NATO will join them. They are expected to participate in a joint working lunch and discuss a comprehensive resolution of the conflict.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!