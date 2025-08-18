Uzbek president: Azerbaijan serves as strategic bridge between Central Asia and Europe

18 August 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stated that Azerbaijan plays a key role as a strategic bridge connecting Central Asia and Europe, Azernews, reports citing the press service of the Uzbek President.

He made the remarks during his address to the high-level meeting "Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Europe – cooperation for common development."

He highlighted the forum’s importance, saying it “creates a unique opportunity to present Central Asia to the world, discuss the processes of consolidation and cooperation, as well as strengthening interregional relations.”

President Mirziyoyev also pointed to the significant potential of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan that can be further utilized, emphasizing the active development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations “in the spirit of mutual trust and support.”

“I would like to especially note that Azerbaijan plays the role of a strategic bridge connecting Central Asia and Europe. We highly appreciate the desire of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the development of new common regional processes and his efforts to strengthen mutual relations between the South Caucasus and Central Asia,” he said.

He further congratulated Azerbaijan on its recent diplomatic achievement, stating: “Taking this opportunity, we once again sincerely congratulate the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the great historical achievement – the signing of the trilateral Joint Declaration with Armenia in Washington, D.C., with the mediation of the United States.”