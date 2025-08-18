Azerbaijan climbs in global internet speed ranking for July

18 August 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan advanced two positions in July in global fixed broadband speed rankings, reaching an average speed of 82.58 Mbps and ranking 81st out of 153 countries, according to the latest Speedtest Global Index report, Azernews reports.

This marks a twofold increase in average fixed broadband speed compared to the same period last year. In the global fixed broadband ranking, Singapore maintained the top position with an average speed of 386.96 Mbps, while Syria ranked last with just 3.29 Mbps.

For mobile internet, Azerbaijan dropped one position compared to June, placing 56th among 104 countries with an average speed of 74.76 Mbps. The United Arab Emirates led the mobile internet rankings with 584.97 Mbps, and Bolivia placed last with 14.7 Mbps.

In terms of city-level data, Baku moved up three spots in the fixed broadband speed ranking, coming in at 112th out of 198 cities with an average speed of 83.27 Mbps. Abu Dhabi topped the list with 353.24 Mbps, while Aleppo ranked last with just 2.73 Mbps.

For mobile internet, Baku climbed four places to rank 83rd out of 148 cities, recording an average speed of 93.16 Mbps. The fastest mobile internet was recorded in Al Rayyan, Qatar at 581.03 Mbps, while La Paz, Bolivia, had the slowest with 11.12 Mbps.