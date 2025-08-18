Azernews.Az

Monday August 18 2025

Google to pay AUD 55 M fine over anticompetitive deals in Australia

18 August 2025 22:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Google has agreed to pay a fine of 55 million Australian dollars (approximately $36 million USD) following legal action by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) over anticompetitive agreements with two local telecom providers, Azernews reports, citing international media.

