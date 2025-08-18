Kata for All Festival brings together judokas for training [PHOTOS]

18 August 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Kata for All Festival has been successfully held in Baku, marking an important event in the judo community, Azernews reports.

The festival took place at the state-of-the-art Training and Competition Center dedicated to the national judo team, serving as a hub for skill development and knowledge exchange.

It brought together a diverse group of athletes from various age groups and skill levels, creating a dynamic environment for learning and competition.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.