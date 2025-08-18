Azernews.Az

Monday August 18 2025

MicroStrategy expands Bitcoin holdings with $51.4 M purchase

18 August 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)
MicroStrategy expands Bitcoin holdings with $51.4 M purchase
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

MicroStrategy Inc., operating under the name "Strategy", announced on Monday the acquisition of an additional 430 Bitcoin, purchased at an average price of approximately $119,666 each, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more