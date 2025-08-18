Zelensky could end war with Russia "immediately" if he wanted, Trump says

18 August 2025 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could "immediately" end the war with Russia, if he chooses to.

Azernews reports, Trump made the statement on his page on the social media platform Truth Social.

"Remember how it all started. It’s impossible to get Crimea back without firing a shot, as Obama tried 12 years ago. And Ukraine joining NATO? Some things will never change," Trump wrote.

His remarks highlight his long-standing criticism of U.S. foreign policy on Ukraine and NATO, and suggest that a negotiated end to the war is possible - if certain geopolitical realities are accepted.