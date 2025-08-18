Large drug shipment intercepted at Astara customs post

18 August 2025 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s customs officers have once again prevented the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics into the country. The State Customs Committee reported that employees of the Astara Customs Department discovered and seized marijuana concealed in a cargo vehicle, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the incident took place at the “Astara” customs post, where a truck transporting lettuce from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation via Azerbaijan was subjected to inspection.

During the customs control measures, supported by a canine service dog, officers uncovered 34 packages of marijuana with a total weight of approximately 30 kilograms 599 grams. The drugs were hidden in the bottom of boxes on a pallet loaded with lettuce, in an attempt to evade detection.

The State Customs Committee emphasized that complex operational-search and control measures remain ongoing to combat illicit trafficking and protect the country’s borders from the circulation of narcotics.