Large drug shipment intercepted at Astara customs post
Azerbaijan’s customs officers have once again prevented the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics into the country. The State Customs Committee reported that employees of the Astara Customs Department discovered and seized marijuana concealed in a cargo vehicle, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the incident took place at the “Astara” customs post, where a truck transporting lettuce from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation via Azerbaijan was subjected to inspection.
During the customs control measures, supported by a canine service dog, officers uncovered 34 packages of marijuana with a total weight of approximately 30 kilograms 599 grams. The drugs were hidden in the bottom of boxes on a pallet loaded with lettuce, in an attempt to evade detection.
The State Customs Committee emphasized that complex operational-search and control measures remain ongoing to combat illicit trafficking and protect the country’s borders from the circulation of narcotics.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!