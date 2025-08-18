Azerbaijan focuses on sustainable tourism in newly reintegrated territories

18 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Tourism in the liberated regions has officially been recognized as one of the main state policy priorities. According to the State Tourism Agency, these lands represent an “important development zone” thanks to their rich natural resources, favorable climate, abundant water supplies, historical heritage, and diverse landscapes.

