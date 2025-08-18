Azernews.Az

Monday August 18 2025

Tobacco production continues growth in Azerbaijan

18 August 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Tobacco production continues growth in Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s tobacco industry has maintained its upward trajectory in 2025, reflecting both higher output and increased market demand.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more