Hundreds of mines and unexploded ordnance cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territories
Between August 11 and 17, a total of 30 anti-tank mines, 153 anti-personnel mines, and 673 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.
This was reported by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in its weekly update on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.
According to the report, 1,362.7 hectares of land have been cleared of mines.
The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The operations covered districts including Tartar, Aghdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the recently liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!