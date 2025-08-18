Azerbaijani archaeologists participate in summer school in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

18 August 2025 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the Azerbaijan Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Lola Huseynova and Zumrud Mehdiyeva have participated in an international summer school held at the Kokentau Archaeological Complex near the city of Semey, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Organized by the A.Kh. Margulan Institute of Archaeology of the Kazakhstan National Academy of Sciences, the program allowed participants to learn modern archaeological research methods, including skills in working with magnetometers-gradiometers, GNSS receivers, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

They were also practically trained in the preparation of orthophoto plans and 3D models.

Alongside Azerbaijan, specialists from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan also took part in the summer school.

At the end of the training, participants were awarded certificates by Akan Ongaruli, Director of the A.Kh. Margulan Institute of Archaeology.

The Azerbaijan Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, operating under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), specializes in research across various fields including archaeology, ethnography, numismatics, epigraphy, anthropology, ethnosociology, and ethnopolitology.

Its origins trace back to the founding of the Azerbaijan Research and Study Society in 1923 and the creation of the Azerbaijan Archaeological Committee in 1924.

The institute plays a vital role in the preservation and exploration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, focusing on both its ancient and medieval history, as well as its rich ethnographic diversity.

The A.Kh. Margulan Institute of Archaeology, based in Kazakhstan, is a prominent center for the exploration of the nation’s extensive archaeological legacy.

Founded in 1991, the institute is named in honor of Alkey Margulan, a distinguished Kazakhstani archaeologist, historian, and ethnographer.

Its research spans a wide range of historical periods from the Paleolithic era to the Middle Ages and covers subjects such as ancient art, urban development, and the cultures of nomadic peoples.