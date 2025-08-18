Unusable ammunition set for safe destruction in Aghdara, MoD says
Expired and unusable ammunition will be destroyed in Aghdara district, the Ministry of Defense has announced, Azernews reports.
According to the statement, from August 18 to 22, the disposal of outdated and unserviceable ammunition will be carried out at the “Gödekburun” training center in Aghdara, in full compliance with safety regulations.
“We urge the public not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions and stress that there is no cause for concern,” the Ministry stated.
